Former president of Princess Elizabeth Home dies at 86

Former president of the Princess Elizabeth Home Dr Calvin Inalsingh. – File Photo/Ayanna Kingsale

Dr Calvin Inalsingh, former president of Princess Elizabeth Home died on Wednesday at age 86.

President of board of directors of the Princess Elizabeth Home Prof emeritus Clément Imbert said Inalsingh was the country’s first sports medicine practitioner as well as its first World Boxing Association (WBA) director.

“While Dr Calvin Inalsingh is more easily recognised for his life and contributions in the international/local boxing and sports medicine world, he devoted much time and effort to charitable entities such as the Princess Elizabeth Home and Red Cross Society.”

He served on the home’s executive for over 45 years and was involved in its development and expansion. Under his tenure as president, the home added an orthopaedic wing and resolved a long standing flooding problem on the compound on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain.

Imbert said Inalsingh’s connection to the home’s history dated back to when he was four years old and his father, Cyril, crossed the Atlantic via steamer to attend the coronation of Princess Elizabeth as Queen Elizabeth.

“The story was told by Inalsingh to his children of how the Home got its name. When Princess Elizabeth was engaged to Prince Phillip she declined the offer of an engagement gift from this country and asked instead for the funds to be used for a home to be built for children affected by poliomyelitis.”

He said the home was part of the WBA’s Knockout Drug Games, an international programme designed to help fight the war on drugs in communities and to use sports for personal growth and development and exercise.

“International title holders such as Celestino Caballero would visit the Home when on TT soil. Inalsingh also welcomed the then WBA president Gilberto Mendoza and his son, who now serves as president, to open the ceremony with the children and staff at the home along with support of from the Ministry of Sport.”

When Inalsingh was district medical officer (DMO) of Sangre Grande, he was introduced to a billiards club in the back room of a rum shop. He became an avid billiards player and was part of the Sangre Grande team that won the North Zone Inter-Club Championship, Imbert said.

Inalsingh’s family asked that friends and loved ones make donations to the Princess Elizabeth Home instead of buying flowers for his memorial, the details of which have not yet been confirmed.