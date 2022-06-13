Former president Carmona mourns father’s death

News

Former President Anthony Carmona

Former president Anthony Carmona says he is hurting over the death of his father Dennis Carmona who died on Saturday.

Dennis Carmona, who was in his 90s, died shortly after noon at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The former president was the first of six children for Dennis and Barbara Carmona, who lived at Crest Camp, Fyzabad, until his death. He and his wife, who has survived him, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

In a What’sApp message, Anthony Carmona said of his father’s death, “As old as he was, it hurts.”

He said the family was blessed to have him for a long as they did.

Carmona, who worked in the oilfields, became blind several years ago and would wear rubber boots around the house to prevent himself from damaging his feet.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday at the La Romaine RC Church at 11 am. It will also be streamed for those who cannot be there physically.