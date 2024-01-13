Former PM ashes scattered in Gulf of Paria

News

Mickela Panday scatters the ashes of her father, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, in the Gulf of Paria in this screenshot taken from her Facebook video.

MICKELA Panday said her final goodbye to her father, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, when she scattered his ashes into the Gulf of Paria.

This was shown in a video posted on her Facebook page on January 12. It is not clear when the ceremony took place.

Mickela posted: “We have scattered our dearest father’s ashes into the sea. It was a peaceful moment filled with treasured memories of the past and hope for the future.”

Panday, 90, died in the US on December 1. He served as Trinidad and Tobago’s fifth prime minister between 1995-2001.

He had gone there in mid-December for medical treatment.

Panday was cremated at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche on January 9, after a state funeral service at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando.

The video showed Mickela walking around the cremation site with her hands clasped in prayer, cradling the urn containing her father’s ashes, taking it down to the water’s edge and scattering the ashes into the sea.

As she finished, Mickela made a brief look up to the sky and smiled.