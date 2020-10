Lead­ers at all lev­els of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s (T&T’s) so­ci­ety, in­clud­ing PNM Min­is­ters, UNC MPs and com­pa­ny CEOS should take vol­un­tary pay cuts and they should do so in the chal­leng­ing eco­nom­ic times to show they’re shar­ing the pub­lic’s bur­den, says for­mer UNC min­is­ter Vas­ant Bharath.