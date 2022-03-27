Former hotel association head: We want more flights to Tobago

News

In this July 2021 file photo people arrive at the Tobago terminarl of the Piarco International Airport. – ROGER JACOB

With the government’s decision to lift covid19 restrictions in most areas, including safe zones, by April 4, former Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) president Rene Seepersadsingh is hoping the move will result in an increased number of flights between the two islands, especially as the long Easter weekend approaches.

“The only challenge with Tobago is that we are hoping that there will be some impact on the airbridge because there still seems to be significant challenges to get flights to the island in spite of the reduction in restrictions, even before this one,” he told Sunday Newsday. “So, we are not entirely sure what is happening with that and I know that has been a big complaint of the industry.”

Last week, THTA president Chris James told Newsday occupancy rates for 2022 will be heavily dependent on whether Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) decided to increase its capacity on the airbridge. According to its website, CAL operates eight flights to and from Tobago daily.

At present, James said hotels and guesthouses were losing bookings because there were not enough flights between Trinidad and Tobago.

With the Easter weekend just three weeks away, Seepersadsingh said the government should try to increase the flights to Tobago.

“I don’t know if the government intends to look at that in the context of everything being opened up. I know there have been a couple of additional flights but I don’t know that the entire normal schedule of the airline is fully in place.”

In this November 2021 file photo, a group of friends enjoy an evening out at Jade Cafe and Lounge, Crown Point, Tobago. As of April 4, restrictions at safe zones, such as bars, will be lifted to allow vaccinated and unvaccinated people to congregate. – David Reid

In light of the removal of restrictions, Seepersadsingh believes people will, once again, feel confident to travel to Tobago.

“People will prefer to come to Tobago instead of having to go abroad. But that requires and opening up of travel between the islands.”

He added while the ferries on the sea bridge have been performing well “There has been a lot of concern being expressed by the hotel association regarding the availability of seats on the air bridge.”

Seepersadsingh, a director of the popular Jade Monkey Casino Bar & Grill, Crown Point, welcomed the removal of safe zones and restrictions on public gatherings.

“We are very pleased that the majority of the restrictions will be removed on April 4. If the government believes that the numbers are manageable, then we have to put the trust in the government that they are working in the right direction.”

He added, “Given the number of people who have been fully vaccinated (708,000) and those who may have had natural immunity as the prime minister put it, I think it would be less of a worry as oppose to last Easter.”

He said businesses on the island, which suffered severe financial losses during the pandemic, will be relieved.

“Certainly, for the businesses it will be a welcomed relief, especially for the private businesses. Those are the ones that really had to bear the brunt of the restrictions, particularly in the hospitality sector – bars, restaurants, nightclubs.

“So, of course with those restrictions being removed, there will be some normalisation of the operations of the businesses and we hope that people will come out again and start to patronise the businesses.”

Seepersadsingh urged people to act responsibly.

President of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Hadad also welcomed the removal of safe zones and other restrictions.

“Hallelujah! Finally, we have made the right move and, hopefully, that takes us now to an economy that starts to rebound and to the mental healing of our people and our social interactions and all of the other things that life has in its wholeness for the experience of this journey on earth,” she said.