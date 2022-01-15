Former Haitian Senator Arrested With Assassination Of President



A police officer after FBI agents and forensic teams conducted searches in his residence in Port-au-Prince on July 15, 2021, in the wake of his assassination on July 7, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 14, 2021: A former senator who was being sought in connection with the July 7th assassination of President Jovenel Moise, has reportedly been arrested in Jamaica.

The spokesperson with Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody, however, further information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, the head of the communications unit with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, in response to the report said other people were arrested along with Joseph and that authorities were trying to determine whether they are family members.

She said they were arrested early Saturday.

Joseph is a Haitian politician and opponent of the Tet Kale party that Moïse belonged to.

Among those celebrating the arrest was Claude Joseph, Haiti’s former minister of foreign affairs who briefly served as interim prime minister following Moïse’s killing.

Joseph is the second suspect to be arrested in Jamaica. In late October, Jamaican authorities arrested former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios.

He was recently extradited by the U.S. and awaiting another court hearing after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

More than 40 people, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, have been arrested in the killing of Moïse, who was shot several times at his private residence in an attack that also injured his wife, Martine Moïse.