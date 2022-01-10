Former aide de camp Faustin dies in Canada

News

Col Irwin Faustin

Lt Colonel Irwin Faustin died in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday. He was 91.

The former cadet officer in the St Mary’s College cadet corps joined the Defence Force in 1962 as a lieutenant, and retired in 1987 at the rank of Lt Colonel having served for 25 years.

On retirement Faustin, and his wife of 66 years, the former Sheila Roudette, who died on August 15, 2021, emigrated to Canada in 1988.

During his stint in the Defence Force, Faustin served as aide de camp to two presidents – Ellis Clarke and Noor Hassanali.

Faustin was also a member of the Port of Spain Lions Club.

He leaves to mourn his three adult children – Kathleen Ann, Gwyneth and Michael Faustin, who also reside in Toronto.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday in Toronto.