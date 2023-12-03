Former AG calls on lawyers to help fix justice system

News

From left, attorneys Robin Montano, Sherwin Seenath, Philip Sealy, El Faroukh Hosein, Balroop Roopnarine, Timothy Hamel-Smith, Andrew Johnson, Stephanie Daly SC, Phaedra Ram, Russel Martineau SC were honoured by the Law Association on Friday night for being in practice for 50 years. – Gregory Mc Burnie

Former attorney general Russel Martineau SC is urging members of the law profession to come up with solutions to address the issues facing the justice system.

He made the call after receiving an award from the Law Association of TT (LATT) at its annual awards ceremony and dinner on Friday at the Hilton Trinidad.

Martineau urged LATT to encourage stakeholders, such as the Attorney General, the Chief Justice and other key members of the judiciary and members of LATT, to meet and discuss solutions to issues plaguing the justice system.

He said while there are hundreds of lawyers being called to the bar every year, the problems within the justice system still remain.

Martineau said, “It’s not just the Attorney General and Chief Justice’s business, it’s also our business and we have to do something about (the justice system).”

The black-tie gala saw 17 attorneys honoured for having achieved 50 years of service as an attorney.

Each of the awardees was given a plaque and was honoured for their long-standing dedication to the profession.

The list included Martineau along with former Senate president Timothy Hamel-Smith, Stephanie Daly SC, El Faroukh Hosein, Phaedra Ram, Philip Sealy, Balroop Roopnarine, former senator Robin Montano, Sherwin Seenath, retired judge Stanley John, former Ombudsman and Solicitor General Lynette Stephenson SC, Norma Maynard-Marshall, Andrew Johnson – founder of law firm Johnson Camacho & Singh, Roy Holford, George Byam, George Hislop and Victor Primus.

LATT president Lynette Seebaran-Suite SC thanked those gathered as she noted the growth of the legal profession in TT.

Seebaran-Suite said, that with the latest batch of lawyers called to the bar last week, the profession is now more than 6,000 members strong.

That list of members includes President Christine Kanagaloo who was in attendance as a guest at the event along with her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC.

Kangaloo was serenaded by everyone present when Martineau announced on stage that she was celebrating her birthday.

Martineau and the rest of the crowd sang a lusty “Happy Birthday” to Kangaloo who celebrated turning 62 on Friday.