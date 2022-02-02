Form 2 students look forward to stepping into their schools for the first time

News

Fatima College – Photo by Roger Jacob

Lower school students, forms one-three, will return to classes for the first time in two years on Monday.

However, it is a unique experience for form two students who will set foot in their secondary schools for the first time since writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam in 2020.

Two form two students share with Newsday their excitement and apprehension about the return to the classroom on February 7.

“I’m looking forward to being able to be inside of the school and getting to know the people that I’m around,” said 14-year-old Ethan DeFreitas Manswell.

The Fatima College student said even though he is vaccinated and wants to go to school, he is concerned about how things will play out, especially with physical distancing in the classroom.

“The hardest part about being online in a new school is that I haven’t really gotten to see the school or be in my own physical class or even get to know my fellow students or teachers.

“I have made friends with about 15 or so of the boys in my class, but everyone more or less talks to each other because we have a class chat.”

Manswell said at first he found the virtual classes to be manageable, but in the past few months it has been getting more difficult to focus in classes.

Another form two student, Shauneece Austine, said returning to school will be an adjustment.

“I think it will be a big adjustment from primary school, especially not being out for two years. It would be a big adjustment for me. The distance and waking up earlier than before, being in a different environment, meeting people who I don’t know but I know at the same time.

“I’m excited to see people I’ve made friends with, and finally meet the teachers face to face and have actual classes with them.”

She said she is only familiar with students from her class.

“We can’t communicate with anybody else. I feel like it’s a bit different from before, being able to talk to everybody from the school. It’s different, only being able to talk to your class.”

Austin reflected on receiving her results after SEA in 2020.

“It was different than other years having to open it in the car with your parents, not being able to stay in the school long after collecting.”

The 13-year-old said the past year-and-a-half has been difficult but, overall, a good experience.

Her mother Hadiya Edmund said based on the information received from her school, she will only be out for two days a month.

“With the set up and number of students, they can only host them one day a week.” She said the school is also split between the boys and girls and they will be in school for one day every other week.

She said instructions from the school came before the ministry released its guidelines, as the school was already preparing for the physical reopening.

“I don’t think they can manage ten days a month. It’s almost impossible. The school is not built for a ton of students.”

She said both she and her daughter are vaccinated.

“I think we’ll be safe. We will practice social distancing. I’m ok with it (although) I’ve gotten into the groove of being at home.”

She said she also has a five-year-old child who has never seen a classroom.

“It’s a change in routine to go and come back out with drop offs and pickups. It’s a bit of a hassle, but it’s only a few days so it shouldn’t be too difficult.”