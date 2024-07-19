Foreign Ministry issues travel advisory for Olympics

News

This general view shows the Olympic rings on display in front of The City Hall in Paris on March 13 ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. – (AFP PHOTO)

THE Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry has advised Trinidad and Tobago nationals who plan to visit France for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games to have certain things in place before they travel.

The Olympics take place from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.

The ministry said nationals must ensure their passport is up to date and valid for travel at least three months after their planned departure date from France.

With France being on its highest security level for both events, all travellers should expect high levels of security nationwide.

Trinidad and Tobago nationals were advised to keep valuable items such as cash, credit cards and passports safe at all times.

The ministry also said, “Keep photocopies of the biodata page of your passport and other important documents in case the originals are lost or stolen. Have these copies easily accessible at home or electronically.”

People are also advised to register their overseas travel plans with the free Registration System for Nationals Abroad (RSNA).

The website is at https://register.foreign.gov.tt/.

The ministry said, “The details you provide will help the relevant embassy and crisis staff to contact you and provide better assistance in an emergency such as a natural or man-made disaster or civil disturbance.”

The ministry identified the High Commission in London, the office of the honorary consul in Paris and the embassy in Brussels, Belgium as places TT nationals should contact immediately if their passports are lost or stolen.