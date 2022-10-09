Foreign Affiars minister: US travel advisory unchanged from last year

News

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. – JEFF K MAYERS

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne says the latest travel advisory issued by the US earlier this week does not mean the country’s standing has worsened

Answering questions posed by Naparima MP Rodney Charles at the Standing Finance Committee on a budget item for publicity, promotions and printing, Browne said the $200,000 allocated was not to combat negative perception of the country.

On October 5, the Ministry issued its advisory saying the country was ranked at Level II (exercise increased caution), while Port of Spain ranked at Level IV. The advisory warned Americans not to travel into Port of Spain due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.

It explicitly warned Americans not to travel to: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of the Queen’s Park Savannah because of crime.

Responding to Charles on Friday, Browne said: “Madam chair I know what the member is trying to do but this is really not the best line item to achieve that. The country is associated with a Level II advisory. Particular areas in Port of Spain are associated with a Level IV. This is exactly the same two tiers that existed last year.”

Browne asked that Charles not mislead the country into thinking that TT fell by two tiers as a country regarding the safety advisory of the country.

Moving on from that, Browne said the pandemic hindered the formation of the National Reparations Committee. He added that the formation of the committee remains an area of commitment for the government as well as the appointed of a chairperson for the committee.

“As you are aware the Prime Minister and the country has been weighing in on this issue, globally as well. At the micro level, here in TT, we have some work to do in terms of the National Reparations Committee.”

Browne said his ministry will be working on formulating a diaspora policy and there is a draft policy already in place. He added that within six months of the 2022/2023 fiscal year, he expects the policy to be completed.

Browne also hopes to fill several vacancies in his ministry within this fiscal year. He said of the 270 permanent posts, there are 63 still vacant and 33 contract posts to be filled.

Browne’s ministry’s allocation of $257,475,000 was approved by the Standing Finance Committee with no major concerns.