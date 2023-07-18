Foreign Affairs Minister in Belgium for EU-CELAC summit

News

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borell (left) speaks to Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. – Facebook

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne is attending the European Union-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit in Belgium on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The summit – held in Brussels – began on Monday and ends on Tuesday. The European Council’s website says it is “an opportunity to further strengthen the EU-CELAC partnership, discuss working together to achieve fair green and digital transitions, and demonstrate a shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Browne said he is representing Trinidad and Tobago on Dr Rowley’s behalf, with an attached photo of him speaking to EU high representative Josep Borell.

The summit is held every eight years.