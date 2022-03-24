Foreign Affairs Minister: Grenadian clash with Coast Guard not the norm

News

Dr Amery Browne

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne has told attorneys representing the eight-member Grenadian crew reportedly assaulted by Coast Guard officers on March 2 that the incident was not the norm.

“This incident, as reported, does not reflect the normal relations that exist between our two countries,” Browne said in a letter on March 18.

the MV Rayniah J, an 85-foot cargo vessel – with a crew of seven Grenandians and one Trinidadian – was near the Bocas, in Trinidad and Tobago’s territorial waters off Chaguaramas, on March 2, when the crew reportedly had an encounter with the Coast Guard and were met with hostility. It escalated to an assault of the captain and one crew member, who later needed surgery.

The minister was responding to a letter attorney Om Lalla sent on behalf of the crew on March 14 in which he asked Browne to “take appropriate action,” as the incident threatened trade and foreign relations between the countries.

Browne assured the Government was treating the matter with “utmost urgency” and maintained, “Every Caricom national has the right to continue to lawfully conduct business in TT as there are no impediments to the lawful entry of Caricom nationals.”

Browne said the Ministry of National Security had told him the alleged incident was being investigated, adding also, “I wish to assure you and your clients that this matter will be fully addressed.”

On Wednesday, Lalla wrote back to Browne to say his assurances provided “a great deal of reassurance to my clients and Grenadian nationals. As you would appreciate, this incident, which is hopefully an isolated one, has significant implications to diplomatic relations between TT and Grenada.

“However, your intervention would certainly address these concerns and permit the long-standing relationship of Caricom members to continue productively,” Lalla said.

He also expressed hope that a protocol framework for matters such as this involving Caricom nationals who trade with TT had been established by the Ministry of National Security.