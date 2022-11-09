Flooding in several areas after overnight rain

News

FLOODED OUT: This photo posted to social media on Wednesday, shows floodwaters inside a house in Railway Road, Sangre Grande. – Social media

HEAVY and persistent early morning showers left several parts of the country under flood waters on Wednesday.

The thunderstorms began during the pre-dawn hours after being precipitated by the passage of a tropical wave over the islands. By 6 am, social media users were beginning to post photos to show the impact of flooding in their communities.

The Met Office has since issued a national riverine flood yellow alert from Wednesday morning all the way to Friday.

People and communities have been urged to take all steps to ensure protection of their property as major run-off of rainwater is expected to fill all of the major rivers which could then burst their banks and spill over into communities.

COLLAPSED: The roadway in Couva collapsed following heavy early morning thundershowers which also caused widespread flooding on Wednesday. Photo by- Lincoln Holder

A social media user posted an image of flood waters inside his home. Information has also reached Newsday of a roadway collapsing into a ravine near a bridge in Central Trinidad while several communities remain underwater as of mid-morning.

The Leaders in Service Team, a slate whose members are contesting several positions in the PNM’s internal elections, stated on Wednesday morning that a campaign meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Northeastern Community Centre, Duranta Gardens in Sangre Grande, was postponed due to major flooding in that community.

Newsday was told that Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Munroe and his team as well as councillor Martin Terry Rondon are on the ground assisting affected residents.

Wednesday’s bad weather and flooding came only weeks after a similar weather system, i.e. a tropical wave, led to islandwide flooding and at least one person, a woman, losing her life in flood waters.