Flooding continues in north, central Trinidad

Flooding in Roopsingh Street, Sangre Grande in January. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Rainy weather throughout TT on Tuesday continued to cause flash flooding in some communities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said it received reports of flooding again from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.

When Newsday contacted the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, it said it received reports of flooding in the Fishing Pond area, but no other areas were affected. Additionally, the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, when contacted, said it received reports of minor flooding in the Caroni area.

Later Tuesday, the Meteorological Office (Met) issued a yellow-level localised flood alert. It said moisture and low-level instability would continue across the country and rain would continue overnight.

The Met office said all major rivers were contained, but smaller rivers were reaching their capacity.

It said street and flash flooding could be expected in areas with heavy showers and thunderstorms and landslides might occur in Tobago.

On Monday, heavy rainfall caused street flooding in Couva Main Road, Couva; Railway Road, California; Hilton Mitchell Street, California; Macaulay Park; Hamilton Holder Street, St James; and Torrecilla Gardens and Papa John Lane in Arima.

Also on Monday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said it received reports of flooding from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, the Port of Spain City Corporation, and the Arima Borough Corporation.

In addition, Newsday received reports of flooding on Saddle Road in Maraval.