FLOOD FRUSTRATION – central, east Trinidad feel effects of weekend weather

A truck had to be abandoned on Tantrill Road, Pasea South, Tunapuna after it stalled in floodwaters on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

RESIDENTS of Real Spring Valsayn and Madras Road pointed their anger and frustration at those in authority for constant flooding and the fear of it on Monday after the area was flooded after rains caused by a weather system over the weekend.

That weather system has since gone on to become Tropical Storm Lisa and is expected to become a category 1 hurricane over the northwestern Caribbean in the coming days.

On Monday, Newsday visited St Helena, Madras Road, Tantrill Road and Valsayn after reports of flooding in the areas. Newsday saw officials of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) at Real Spring and Tantrill, taking pictures and video of the affected areas. This stirred the ire residents of Real Spring who said they were tired of photos and videos and wanted action.

Some residents of Real Spring, a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) housing scheme, opted not to speak officially saying it was hard for them to explain their frustration without the use of obscene language and they did not want to be censored.

One man, Sheldon Jardine became the voice of the residents, particularly Rincon Circular (South). Jardine, who has been living in the area for the past three years, said the flooding is getting worse.

“This is actually not the first time that it is flooding in this community. If I’m not mistaken, this happened in 2018. It happened in 2021. And it happened twice this year. So clearly, it’s getting worse.”

Earlier this year, HDC dug two retention ponds in the community and installed a floodgate. After another flooding on October 7 some residents closest to one of the tributaries leading to the Caroni River got sand bags, which did little to stop water from coming into their yards

Officials of HDC visited the area and were overheard complaining that the sandbags placed behind the houses were not effective. One of the residents who wanted to curse was also overheard telling a neighbour that all the sandbags did was prevent sticks from coming into his yard.

With no expertise in civil engineering, Jardine said more than one floodgate was needed as the one in existence did not work properly. He added that retention walls were also needed.

“What they did so far is not working and it is very uncomfortable for the residents of Real Spring that, every time it rains, you have to wonder if water is going to come in your house.” Jardine said he had to call his manager and tell them he was staying home because of rising flood waters.

At Madras Road, Supersad Ramkelawan said he had been living in the area for 56 years and while the worst flooding he saw was in 2018 when Greenvale was submerged, the repeated flooding was becoming unbearable.

As he spoke to Newsday, a female relative came out and expressed frustration that no government official was seen but, had it been election time, politicians would have found their homes with ease.

Like Jardine, Ramkelawan said, on Friday, there was floodwater on the main road and in his yard, almost entering his home and temple. The water level dropped a bit but on Monday rose again. With darkened skies, both men were fearful that their homes would be flooded.

Supersad Ramkelawan speaks to Newsday from his flooded yard at Madras Road, St Helena, on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

“For fifty years they (government officials) ain’t do nothing on this road. I living here 56 years now and you see the last set of houses there? That was the waterbed. That little bridge down there (which was impassable when Newsday arrived after 4 pm), that can’t hold the amount of water.

“They have to do something like open that bridge and make it like they did the Caroni bridge and make it higher. But these engineers that they have here, they don’t know anything, I don’t think they know anything.”

Ramkelawan said flooding in his community was now guaranteed, the only uncertainty was the height of the water. He said another concern was that people were filling rivers after they widened because “people want more property.”

On Monday evening the MET office discontinued the riverine flood alert, reducing it to green level.

The Met office said water levels in the major watercourses continue to fall and no longer pose a threat to surrounding communities.

“Expected rainfall over the next 24 hours should not overwhelm these watercourses to cause over-spilling of their banks. Though some affected areas are still flooded, gradual run-off is anticipated. The next high tide is at 8.36 pm (on Monday) and low tide is at 3.40 am (on Tuesday).”

ODPM officials said they split into two teams visiting areas in South Valsayn where water reached as high as four feet in some places. At Tantrill Road, one driver was forced to abandon his truck after it was stuck in the flood waters.

At Madras Road, motorists on their way home said it was one of three ways to get to Chin Chin. After hearing that the other road through El Carmen was also flooded , they became upset. The other way home was through Warrenville, residents said.

Along Madras Road, those who attempted to drive through the flood waters turned around. One resident said the water levels rose and his good deed of dropping people in and out of their homes with his pick-up was stopped. A tractor was seen transporting people but was not as reliable Newsday was told.