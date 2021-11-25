‘Flash’ from Moruga jailed for gun-related offences

News

File photo

A 27-year-old Moruga market vendor has been sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment with hard labour for several offences, including firing several gunshots near a man’s head.

On Monday, Kenton “Flash” Brereton, 27, faced magistrate Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and pleaded guilty to the charges, which arose from the same incident.

The court heard that around 7 pm on November 2, the victim, who lives at Burton Trace in St Mary’s Village in Moruga, was walking along a track heading to his home, where Brereton approached him.

Brereton, from White Trace, also in St Mary’s Village, told the man to lie on the ground. When he refused, Brereton fired several shots at the side of the man’s head.

No one was injured.

A report was made to Southern Division police, and Cpl Suliman of the Barrackpore police station investigated.

On Sunday, police arrested and later charged Brereton with common assault, discharging a gun 40 metres from a public place, having a gun and ammunition.

Misir-Gosine sentenced Brereton to 18 months for the assault, 30 months for the gun and ammunition, and nine months for firing the gun. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.