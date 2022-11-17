Flash flooding overtakes Port of Spain, East-West Corridor

News

After some heavy rain around mid day on Thursday, Lower Richmond Street in Port of Spain looks more like the pond with traffic unable to move and some cars caught up in the rising floodwater. – PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Several hours of rain on Thursday morning caused flash flooding on several streets in Port of Spain.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported that the streets affected included Colville Street, Richmond Street, Edward Street, South Quay, Chacon Street, Independence Square South, Henry Street, Piccadilly Street South, Lower Charlotte Street, and St Vincent Street.

THROUGH HELL OR…:A pedestrian makes his way across Edward Street on Independence Square, through almost knee-high floodwater in Port of Spain on Thursday. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Cars were seen driving through bumper high water on Lower Richmond Street, while pedestrians waded through ankle high water on the intersection of Chacon Street and the Promenade.

Traffic on the highway and Priority Bus Route also encountered difficulties due to flooding at Abattoir Road and Trincity. Flooding was also reported on El Socorro Road in San Juan and flood waters in Arima Old Road threatened to flood the homes of residents, while also washing garbage into the road.

A fallen tree and debris on Wrightson Road caused traffic around noon. The debris was cleared by workers from the Port of Spain City Corporation Municipal Police and the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry.

The ministry reported that as at 12.30 pm, the Aripo River was at 18 per cent capacity, the Arouca River was at 38 per cent capacity, the Caparo River was at 22 per cent capacity, the Caroni River at Bamboo Settlement No 3 was at 64 per cent capacity, the El Carmen (Caroni River) was at 62 per cent capacity and the North Oropouche (Toco Road) River was at 40 per cent capacity.

Drivers make their way through floodwaters on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Trincity, on Thursday. – PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

It said elevated river levels might result in spillage into communities and urged the public to take caution. It said high tides would result in slower water run-off.

The rains caused severe traffic for commuters heading east and south out of Port of Spain.