Flare-up of violence triggers curfew in Tivoli and Denham Town Loop Jamaica

A curfew has been imposed in Tivoli Gardens in the Kingston Western Division in accordance with the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Special Security and Community Development Measures Act.

The curfew which came on the heels of a violent flareup in sections of West Kingston and surrounding areas, began at 6:00 pm, on Saturday, February 11, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Monday, February 13.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with Industrial Terrace to the intersection with Heywood Street and Matthews Lane;

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Water Lane;

South: Along Water Lane from the intersection with Matthews Lane, continue onto Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Industrial Terrace;

West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection with Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

At the same time, a 72-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Denham Town in accordance with the law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Special Security and Community Development Measures Act. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 11, and will remain in effectuntil 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 14.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Race Course Lane (Blount Street) from the intersection of Little King Street travelling to the fence line forming the Golden Heights Housing Development; also the northern and eastern sections of Race Course Lane, traveling south along the paved gully and continuing to the intersection of Williams Street and Upper Rose Lane.

East: Along Rose Lane from the intersection of William Street continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.

South: Along Beeston Street from Rose Lane continuing west along Beeston Street to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and southwest along Spanish Town Road to Little King Street (excluding the Denham Town High School and Denham Town Police Station).

West: Along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

NewsAmericasNow.com