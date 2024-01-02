Flags at half-mast for Panday

News

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday –

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast today for former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday.

A release from the Ministry of National Security on Tuesday said it is advising all state, non-state agencies and diplomatic missions abroad that the flag is to be flown at half-mast on January 2. Flying a national flag at half-mast is a symbol of mourning, distress, respect or, sometimes, a salute.

Panday, Trinidad and Tobago’s prime minister from 1995-2001, died at 90 on January 1.

“The national flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff. This requires lowering the flag by its own depth, from its normal position at the peak of the staff,” it said.

It said at half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant and then lowered to the half-mast position.

Before lowering the flag for the day, it is again raised to the top of the staff and then lowered, it said.

“Other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the National Flag is at half-mast. Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half mast, unless their country is also observing the particular period of mourning,” it said.

The national flag at the Red House Parliament of TT has been placed at half mast. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The national flag at the Headquarters of the TT Regiment has been placed at half mast. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The national flag at the Hall of Justice has been placed at half mast. – Photo by Roger Jacob