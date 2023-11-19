Five Rivers, San Juan in Girls Intercol East final

Sports

Diego Martin Central’s Naima Julius, centre, is closed down quickly against St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain during a Secondary Schools Football League premier division game earlier this season. – Photo by ROGER JACOB

Five Rivers Secondary will meet San Juan North Secondary in the Coca-Cola Girls Intercol East Zone football final on November 26 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

On Sunday, at the same stadium, Five Rivers eliminated El Dorado East Secondary 3-0 in the semifinals. Goals by Janella Walcott (44th), Luann Craig (70th) and Jada Herbert (75th) helped Five Rivers take care of business.

San Juan North had a tougher assignment but still prevailed 1-0 over Bishop Anstey East courtesy a 53rd minute strike from Mariah Villaruel.

In the Intercol north semis, St Joseph’s Convent demolished Bishop Anstey High School 9-0 on Sunday. Also, Diego Martin Central defeated Holy Name Convent 2-0.

In Central Zone semis, Miracle Ministries drubbed Carapichaima East 5-0 and Holy Faith Convent whipped Carapichaima West 3-0.