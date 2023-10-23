Five Rivers inch closer to SSFL East Zone girls title

News

Orielle Martin of Bishop Anstey High School East, left, turns towards goal as Felicia Rocke of St Augustine Secondary School defends, during their Secondary School Football League Championship match, at St Augustine Secondary School on Sunday. – ANGELO MARCELLE

MIDFIELDER Luann Craig scored a hat-trick, while Jada Herbert and Jenicia Parks bagged two goals each as Five Rivers Secondary moved within a point of securing the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Girls East Zone Championship on Sunday.

Five Rivers hosted El Dorado East Secondary and cruised to another emphatic 9-0 win, on their home turf at Prime Minister’s Park, Five Rivers.

The league leaders and runaway leading goalscorers took nearly 20 minutes to get off the mark, with Herbert scoring her first. The goals came flying in after as Herbert doubled up ten minutes later.

Craig then took control of the scoring, bagging three within the space of nine minutes, between the 32nd to 40th minutes — two before the end of the first half, and the other immediately after the restart.

Maegan Briggs of Bishop Anstey High School East, right, is marked by Shimika Moses of St Augustine Secondary School, in a Secondary School Football League Championship match, at St Augustine Secondary School on Sunday. – ANGELO MARCELLE

Parks scored her two efforts in the second half, with Janella Walcott and Amelia Bowman also adding one goal each to their names at the latter stages.

Five Rivers meet their nearest challengers San Juan North Secondary in Bourg Mulatresse on Thursday. Anything but a loss will likely see Five Rivers secure the title. They will also face a struggling St Augustine in their other rescheduled fixture on Sunday.

San Juan North remained in the hunt, albeit with a slim chance of catching Five Rivers, after an 8-0 victory against Barataria. Bishop Anstey East also remained with the slimmest of chances to claim the league title after beating St Augustine 10-1.

Sunday’s results brought an end to the second and final round of league matches in the East, Central and North Zones.

There are still outstanding matches in the Tobago Zone. The Big Five competition will follow the conclusion of the regular league.