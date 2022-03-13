Five rescued after boat sinks in Tobago

Tobago

Crystal Eye fishing vessel –

FIVE people were rescued in Tobago waters after their boat sank in the wee hours of Sunday morning near the south-west coast of the island.

According to the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Crystal Eye, a 55-foot Trinidadian fishing vessel, went under around 12.25 am.

Five people on board were rescued by Bahamian vessel The Siem Spearfish, and transported to the Scarborough Port.

A team from the Tobago Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded and treated one of the men for a medical emergency. TEMA said the men were accommodated at a guesthouse overnight and arrangements were being put in place for their return to Trinidad.

TEMA expressed gratitude to the Bahamian team and all rescue parties for their swift action.