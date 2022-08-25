Five more covid19 deaths, 175 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

There have been five additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Wednesday.

This raises the covid19 death toll for this week to 18, and increases the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 4,113.

Those who died were two elderly males, two elderly females and one middle-aged female. Three of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, one person had one comorbidity and one had no known comorbidities.

The ministry reported there were 175 new covid19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 22 and 23.

There are now 6,483 active cases.

There are 237 patients in hospital, with 6,246 in home self-isolation and 22 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Wednesday, there were 166,987 recovered covid19 patients, with 18 people being discharged from public health facilities and 286 recovered community cases.