Five more covid19 deaths, 123 new cases

There have been five additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Tuesday. This follows four days with five deaths and one day with six deaths last week. The covid19 death toll for this week has now raised to 11, with the total number of deaths since March 2020 standing at 4,139.

Those who died were five elderly males. All five people had multiple comorbidities.

The ministry reported there were 123 new covid19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 28 and 29.

There are now 5,869 active cases.

There are 237 patients in hospital, with 5,632 in home self-isolation and 20 in stepdown or transition facilities.

As of Tuesday, there were 168,956 recovered covid19 patients, with 19 people being discharged from public health facilities, and 436 recovered community cases.