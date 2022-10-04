Five held in Claxton Bay for cable, battery theft

News

In this file photo, cut cable lines hang from a line on Corinth Street in San Fernando. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Southern Division police held five suspects on Monday in connection with two reports on the theft of car batteries and cable in the Claxton Bay district last month.

A police statement on Tuesday said the suspects are between 21 and 35, from Claxton Bay and Princes Town.

On September 2, police received a report of the theft of 23 vehicle batteries and 160 feet of 16-gauge cable from the compound of a company in Claxton Bay.

They got a second report that 467 feet of 16-gauge cable and 400 feet of cable were missing from another compound belonging to the same company.

St Margaret’s and Southern Division Task Force police held an anti-crime exercise in the St Margaret’s district between 3 am and 12.30 pm on Monday.

They recovered some partially burnt cable and 22 vehicle batteries and arrested the five.

Investigations are ongoing.

