Five elderly people die of covid19

Image courtesy CDC

FIVE more people have died of covid19 and 315 new cases have been reported.

In a press release on Saturday, the Health Ministry said the five deaths included two elderly men and three elderly women.

The death toll is now 3,932 and the number of active cases is 8,512.

One more patient was admitted to hospital, bringing that total to 172.

In total, 712,715 people are fully vaccinated while 687,245 either received their first dose only or are not vaccinated.

The total number of cases recorded in this country now stands at 162,756.