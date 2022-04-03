Five die from covid19, 230 more infected

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

FIVE more people died from covid19 while 230 became infected (from Thursday to Saturday), the Ministry of Health said in its update on Sunday.

The dead were three elderly males, one elderly female and one middle aged male. Four had multiple comorbidities and one had one comorbidity including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, endocrine disease and cancer. The country now has 6,650 active covid19 cases. The total number of positive cases has been 138,655 of whom 128,244 have recovered.

In all, 3,761 people have died of the virus. As of March 30, the death toll included 3,096 people who were not fully vaccinated, 390 fully vaccinated, and 260 deaths before May 2021.

Out of all patients in hospitals and step own facilities since last year July, some 82.3 per cent were not fully vaccinated (14,274 people) and 17.7 per cent fully vaccinated (3,065 people.)

Some 6,440 patients are in home self-isolation, 162 in hospital and none in step-down facilities.

On the population’s vaccination status, some 709,334 people are fully vaccinated, with 690,666 having had either no dose or one dose.

Of the fully vaccinated, some 652,849 had the second of a two-dose regime and 56,485 had a single-dose regime.

Some 689,883 had the first dose of a two-dose regime. Some 50.7 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated. Some 146,350 people had a booster dose.