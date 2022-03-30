Five covid19 deaths, 261 new cases

News

Five more people have died from covid19 and 261 people tested positive for the virus according to the latest covid19 update from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The ministry said the deaths were of a middle-aged man, an elderly man and three elderly women. Four of the victims had pre-existing conditions and one had none. The pre-existing conditions include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, renal disease and neurological disease.

The death toll now stands at 3746.

The ministry added that the positive tests came from samples taken between March 27 and 29. The total number of positive test results now stand at 137,757.

There are 7,031 active cases.

The update added that 23 people who recovered from the virus were released from hospital and there were an additional 336 recovered community cases.

There are 175 covid19 patients in hospital, three of which are in an Intensive Care Unit and four in a High-Dependency Unit. There is also a total of 6,807 patients in home self isolation.

Vaccination rates remain just above 50 per cent with 708,940 people fully vaccinated.