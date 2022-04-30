Five covid deaths, 417 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Trinidad and Tobago had five more covid19 related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,829.

According to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, they were three elderly men, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged man. All five had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and neurological disease.

In addition, 417 new cases were recorded from samples taken from April 27 to 29, which brought the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 147,867.

There were 191 people in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit and one in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 27 in state-supervised quarantine facilities, and 8,357 in self-isolation at home.

Meanwhile, 14 people were discharged from public health facilities while 240 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 135,463, and the number of active cases to 8,575.

So far, 711,305 people completed their vaccination regime and 150,732 received their booster shots.