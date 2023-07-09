Five arrested in Princes Town

News

A 30-year old woman was among five people arrested for various offences, during an anti-crime exercise conducted on Friday by Princes Town and municipal police officers.

A police statement on Saturday said the exercise took place between 2 and 6 pm.

Special attention was paid to the Princes Town Police Market and Cacique Street with an effort to eradicate narcotics and geared towards targeting priority offenders.

Special surveillance was paid at various locations and Market Street, Princes Town, prior to this operation.

Based on certain information, the woman and four men, whose ages range between 23 to 34, were arrested by police.

Two suspects are from Indian Walk. The others are from Princes Town, Vistabella and Siparia respectively.

A total of 502 grammes of marijuana were recovered by police at various locations, using dogs and handlers from the police’s K9 unit.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran, ASP Guzman, Inspector Phillip, Inspector Ramlogan.

Sgt Nanan, Sgt Bacchus, Cpl Burke, Ag Cpl Ramanan, W/Ag Cpl Caesar, Ag/Cpl Clarence and Ag Cpl Ali were also involved in the exercise.