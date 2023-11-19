First Wave Movement seeks information on campaign financing from major parties

News

First Wave Movement activist Umar took to the streets to march from south Trinidad to Port of Spain. Photo by Lincoln Holder

FIRST Wave Movement leader Umar Abdullah has requested campaign-financing information from four of TT’s political parties

In separate freedom of information requests, Abdullah, through his attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan, has asked for information on political financing from the People’s National Movement (PNM), United National Congress (UNC), the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and the Progressive Empowerment Party.

He wants a list and the number of people and companies that donated to the various parties. In the case of the PNM and UNC, the requests are for the period 2010-2023. For the NTA, the requests are for 2022-2023 and the PEP from 2017-2023.

Abdullah said citizens have expressed concern about the “undue influence of partisan interests on the electoral process.”

“Political parties affect the lives of citizens, directly or indirectly, in every conceivable way and are continuously engaged in performing public duty. It is therefore important that they become accountable to the public,” the requests said. The parties were given until December 18, to provide the information or Abdullah would approach the court with a judicial review application.

In a statement, he said, “This matter underscores the importance of transparency in political financing for the health of our democracy. The First Wave Movement remains committed to ensuring accountability and upholding democratic principles.”