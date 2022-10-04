First Peoples Arima site to get pipeborne water, electricity

News

In this file photo Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is greeted by Ambassador Penelope Beckles, left, Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien and Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, at the celebration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, at the First Peoples Heritage Site in Arima.

Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Ricardo Bharath Hernandez said they are “grateful and thankful” as their heritage site in Arima is set to get pipeborne water and electricity.

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles made the announcement in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The water supply provision, she said, is part of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) community water improvement project.

She said, “This project will be commissioned in three weeks.

“T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) is currently working on a plant to supply the site with electricity, even as Ministry of Public Utilities is looking to instal solar panel-powered lights on the site.

“I know the First Peoples would be extremely happy.”

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, Hernandez said the lightpoles are set up and “the lights have been strung.

“WASA is about 80 per cent complete. They are putting up tanks, pumps…It is well on the way.”

Asked how he felt, he said, “Great, because these are two utilities you can’t go forward without.

“To have that on the site for development is a great step forward.”