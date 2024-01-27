First kiddies mas for Carnival 2024

Carnival
Jerimiah Daniel showcases Bologos the Red Dragon, from The Clan Mas Productions. – Photo by Roger Jacob
Children paraded in colourful costumes during the 17th annual Junior Carnival Parade at St Anthony’s College, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin on January 27 in one of the first kiddies mas competitions for Carnival.
Parents were on hand to cheer on the youngsters as they showcased their costumes.
One of the masqueraders with an African-themed costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob
Charlize Assee wowed the audience with her costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob
Sariah Gomez during her time on the stage. – Photo by Roger Jacob
Ameel Lindo sways in the wind with her costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob
Kayleigh Peterson on parade with her elaborate costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob
King Noel with his costume Coconut Man. – Photo by Roger Jacob