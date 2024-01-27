First kiddies mas for Carnival 2024

Carnival

Jerimiah Daniel showcases Bologos the Red Dragon, from The Clan Mas Productions. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Children paraded in colourful costumes during the 17th annual Junior Carnival Parade at St Anthony’s College, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin on January 27 in one of the first kiddies mas competitions for Carnival.

Parents were on hand to cheer on the youngsters as they showcased their costumes.

One of the masqueraders with an African-themed costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Charlize Assee wowed the audience with her costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Sariah Gomez during her time on the stage. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Ameel Lindo sways in the wind with her costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Kayleigh Peterson on parade with her elaborate costume. – Photo by Roger Jacob

King Noel with his costume Coconut Man. – Photo by Roger Jacob