First female THA Secretary of Finance sworn in

Petal-Ann Roberts, THA Secretary of Finance, left, shakes hands with THA Chief Secretary Farely Augustine, after being sworn in at the President’s House, Queen’s Park Savannah, on June 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

CHARTERED accountant Petal-Ann Roberts created history on June 28 as she was sworn in by President Christine Kangaloo as the first woman and new Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Finance at President’s House, St Ann’s.

Accompanying Roberts was THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – who gave up the finance portfolio in his THA realignment last month.

Roberts said, “I’m filled with emotions, because this opportunity to serve is paramount, particularly with my career and what I really wanted to do in life.

“I didn’t know this is where my path would be right now, but I am completely humbled and overwhelmed by this experience.”