First Family safe as gunmen tried to invade State House

A heavy police presence has gathered outside State House following a shooting incident there.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Communications Unit Mark Ramotar has confirmed that there has been an “incident” at State House but he could not divulge more details.

Well-placed sources told this publication that two gunmen tried to gain entrance into the compound via the Carmichael Street security checkpoint.

In so doing, a member of the presidential guard was stabbed.

Meanwhile, the gunmen reportedly started firing shots and were demanding to see the President.

One of the men have since been arrested.

The First Family is safe.

This is a developing story and INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

