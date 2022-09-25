First Citizens deputy CEO gets ORTT

News

Order of the Republic of TT recipient Prof Sterling Frost at NAPA, Port of Spain on Saturday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

First Citizens deputy CEO Prof Sterling Frost says it is a “privilege and honour” to receive the nation’s highest national award – The Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT).

Frost is recognised for his service in banking, education and community service, the Office of the President said in announcing the this year’s recipients.

“Professor Frost is a leading expert in the field of banking and finance with decades of experience managing and strategising for a range of institutions locally and abroad. He has held senior positions in several organisations and is currently the deputy chairman of the Public Service Commission. Professor Frost has for over four decades championed human development, the environment and the arts, and has contributed significantly to various government, academic and civil society organisations.”

In an emailed statement on his award, Frost said, “When I consider the distinguished men and women who have received this honour before me, men and women from various disciplines who have made invaluable contributions to our country and to the lives of so many people, this carries even more significance for me.

“My passion and my motivation have always been about making a difference in the lives of people and contributing in whatever way I can to help change our country for the better. And so, while I feel an immense sense of pride and joy, I am now even more inspired to continue my work.”

As one of two deputy CEOs at First Citizens, Frost is responsible for operations and administration.

Frost also congratulated fellow ORTT awardee Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and his medical team – who received Chaconia gold medal awards for their service during the pandemic – and all other awardees.