First bail-for-murder application granted: $1.5m for man charged with 2014 Belmont murder

News

Joel King –

THE FIRST application for bail for murder has been granted, to a Belmont man charged with a 2014 killing in the district.

On Friday Joel King was granted bail of $1.5 million with a surety by High Court Master Nalini Singh, who said no doubt the offence for which he was charged was serious, but was only one consideration the court had to look at before deciding whether to grant bail.

She said having reviewed all the electronic files as well as the submissions of the prosecution and defence, the State had failed to show why King should remain in custody.

She imposed 21 conditions for bail. If he breaches any one, he will be immediately arrested and bail revoked.

King was represented by attorney Larry Williams and Toni Roberts. The State was represented by prosecutor Veona Neal-Munroe.

In February, the Court of Appeal ruled that Section 5(1) of the Bail Act of 1994, which previously precluded judicial officers from considering bail for those accused of murder, was unconstitutional. This allowed for anyone charged with murder to apply for bail.

The Appeal Court held that portions of the Bail Act which restricted anyone from applying for bail for the offence of murder were not reasonably justifiable in a society that is concerned about the rights and freedoms of the individual.

“The unanimous view of this panel is that, by removing the jurisdiction of High Court judges to grant bail to persons charged with murder, section 5 has trespassed on a core judicial function,” the court said.

Newsday understands as of last week there were 24 applications for bail for murder in Port of Spain, 18 in San Fernando and at least two in Tobago.

King is charged with the April 15, 2014, murder of Nkosi Harricharan at Hermitage Road, Belmont.

Story to be updated.