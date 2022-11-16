Firefighter killed, two men critical after Sangre Grande shooting

News

DEAD: Simone Ramsaroop. –

An ambush in Sangre Grande on Tuesday night led to the death of a 47-year-old fire officer and the wounding of two men.

Police said Simone Ramsaroop was driving her blue Nissan Versa with two friends at around 8.30 pm to an event in Jacob Coat, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

Four men, dressed in black, shot at the car from the side of the road before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Officers from the Eastern Division Task Force and the Sangre Grande CID visited the scene and found Ramsaroop bleeding in the driver’s seat. She died at the scene.

The two men were taken to hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

Officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found several spent shells from pistols and rifles.

Ramsaroop was assigned to the Arima fire station.