Firearms, ammunition seized over weekend

POLICE of the north central and north eastern divisions seized a total of three firearms, as well as ammunition, over the weekend.

A press release said officers searched a park in Aranguez on Saturday where they found a pistol with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition.

Pistol, magazine and ammunition seized. TTPS PHOTO

On Sunday, police got information about a robbery with aggravation in Arima where two cars were stolen. One of the vehicles were recovered.

Police stopped a car being used by the suspects, who escaped.

However, one of them dropped a pistol with four rounds of ammunition while jumping over a wall.

After searching the vehicle, police also found a Beretta pistol with a loaded magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition.

The release added that in a separate exercise, 13 warrants were executed and 13 people arrested in the north central division.

Investigations into all matters are ongoing.

