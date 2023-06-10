Fire warden, 29, held with $2.25m in ganja

News

File photo

Ahead of Corpus Christi on Thursday, Guard and Emergency Branch police lent support to various exercises in the Southern Division, leading to several people’s arrest, including a 29-year-old fire warden for having an estimated $2.25 million worth of marijuana during Operation Real Steel.

A police statement said the suspect, of Cypress Gardens in San Fernando, had 30 pounds (13.6 kilogrammes) of marijuana and faced a charge of having it for the purpose of trafficking.

The statement said the roving roadblock and traffic exercise was held in San Fernando between 6.30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday.

The police stopped and searched several vehicles, including Tiidas, Aquas, Axios, AD Wagons, Fielder Wagons and H100.

At High Street in Princes Town, also in the Southern Division, around 10.20 pm on Wednesday, police saw two men “acting suspiciously” and searched them.

The statement said the police found a vice grip, a flat-head screwdriver, and bird beak pliers on one man, and the other, a pair of nippers and a flat-head screwdriver.

The police arrested both suspects and took them to the Princes Town Police Station.

Minutes earlier, at around 9.40 pm, the police were nearby at Cacique Street on mobile patrol and searched a man,

The police found a white plastic bag that contained cocaine (13.7 grammes) in his knapsack.

He, too, had been taken to the station and was expecting to be charged with having cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.