Fire victim baby Harley buried after Endeavour funeral

Harley Persad, one, was killed in a fire at her Endeavour home on Wednesday. –

Thirteen-month-old Harley Persad, who died in a fire at her home last week, was laid to rest on Friday. The closed-casket funeral took place at the family’s home at Egypt Extension, Soogrim Trace, Endeavour. Dozens of relatives, neighbours and friends gathered at 10 am for the brief Islamic ceremony, followed by the Salat-Al-Janazah at 11 am.

Although Newsday visited the home at the invitation of relatives, Harley’s mother, Leandra, said she wanted a private ceremony without the media’s presence. Newsday obliged and left.

Harley was buried at the Munroe Road Muslim Cemetery shortly after.

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit expressed “profound gratitude” on her Facebook page to Shyam Islamic Funeral Services for undertaking the funeral arrangements. She offered similar sentiments to Dass Funeral Services and Boodoos Funeral Home, which had offered similar support.

Harley died on October 4 when a fire broke out in her upstairs bedroom while she was asleep. Her parents, grandfather, neighbours and a T&TEC crew in the area tried desperately to save her.

The fire service was able to contain the blaze in the bedroom and investigations labelled the incident an accident caused by a faulty extension cord.