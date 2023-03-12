Fire, UTC win Courts netball knock-out titles

Sports

In this file photo Fire’s wing-attack Jellene Richardson, left, collects a pass as Police’s Stacy Pilgrim tries to intercept in a Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. PHOTO BY KERLON ORR/CA-IMAGES

FIRE and Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) won knock-out titles in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on Saturday.

Fire emerged victorious in the Steve Sarjeant Knock-out competition for premier division teams. Fire cruised to the crown with a 41-27 win over University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) in the final. The national pair of Afeisha Noel and Joelisa Cooper led from the front again. Goal shooter Noel completed 29 of 34 attempts and goal attack Cooper showed her accuracy by converting 12 of 13 shots.

For UTT, goal shooter Kathy Ann Graham scored 11 goals after attempting 15 shots. She was supported by fellow goal shooter Shaniya Morgan (8/12) and TT goal attack Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (8/9).

In the semi-finals, Fired eased to a 52-17 win over Police and UTT came away with a narrow 23-21 victory over Defence Force.

In the Jean Pierre Knock-out competition for championship (second) division teams, UTC prevented Fire from winning two titles on the day.

UTC defeated Fire 20-18 to grab the title. Goal attack Liliah Matthews scored all the goals for UTC converting 20 of 26 attempts. For Fire, goal shooter Nariba Grant completed 12 of 17 shots and goal attack Akeela Rodriguez netted all three of her shots.