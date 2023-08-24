Fire on MV Cabo Star

News

View of the Cabo Star from the Royal Navy Ship.

(File photo) – Angelo Marcelle

There has been yet another mishap on the inter-island route as the MV Cabo Star has been removed from service until further notice.

The management of the Port Authority (PATT) has said there was a fire onboard the MV Cabo Star after it left the port of Scarborough at 11.23 pm on Wednesday.

In a press release, PATT said the fire originated in the engine room, but was isolated and extinguished by crew in accordance with vessel emergency protocols.

No injuries were reported.

“The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained and will be the subject of a thorough investigation,” the release said.