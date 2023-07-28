Fire leaves Point Fortin man homeless

News

A man from Point Fortin is homeless after a fire destroyed his house on Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Sam, was not injured.

An initial report said flames were seen at around 11.45 pm in the house on Third Street in Techier Village.

Fire officers were alerted and responded, but the flames had already engulfed the entire structure.

They contained the flames, but the house and household articles were already destroyed.

The latest fire took place days after 76-year-old pensioner Michael “Galba” Cornum died in a house fire at the Point Fortin Senior Citizens Home, on Tuesday, also in Techier Village.

Cornum, a well-known calypsonian in the area, was a retired Point Fortin Borough Corporation worker.

Cornum had been a resident of the private gated community since 2015.

The facility comprised 11 homes, each divided into separate one-bedroom apartments.

Cornum lived in the apartment adjoining another pensioner David Cornwall, 70. Cornwall, a member of Tornadoes Steel Orchestra, managed to escape unhurt. However, he lost everything because the fire also destroyed his apartment. The home’s matron, Charmaine Billy, confirmed he had been assigned to another unit.

The cause of the blaze was still being investigated.

Fire officials and residents reported the fire started in the kitchen where Cornum’s burnt remains were found.

Funeral arrangements were still being finalised up to Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.