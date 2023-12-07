Fire guts Palmiste Government Primary school

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

AN early morning fire destroyed 80 per cent of the Palmiste Government Primary School on Thursday.

In a phone interview with Newsday, the Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, said her ministry received a report about the incident.

She said while some areas remained intact, they were deemed unsafe and the ministry has started looking into arrangements for students for the new school term in January.

She said, “This is a very unfortunate circumstance. The ministry will do what is required for the educational continuity of its students and is working assiduously on that.”