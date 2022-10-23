Fire guts attorney’s Chaguanas home

News

People gather outside the scorched home of attorney Kiel Taklalsingh at Bhim Street, Chagauanas Saturday. – Lincoln Holder

POLICE are investigating the cause of a fire which gutted the Chaguanas home of outspoken attorney Kiel Taklalsingh which has left him and two other members of his family homeless.

Taklalsingh has refused to speculate as to the cause of the fire – whether it was accidental or deliberate.

He said he cannot confirm reports that he was being followed days before his Bhim Street home was gutted by fire late on Friday.

Asked whether police are investigating any link to his clients, Taklalsingh said via WhatsApp: “I mean they are investigating. So I’m leaving that in their (police) hands.”

As to the cause of the fire, he said, “I will leave that issue to the fire officers who will conduct their investigation,” while vowing, that nothing would stop him from carrying out his duty as an attorney.

In a brief telephone interview, Taklalsingh who shares the home with his mother and brother, said he was home alone when the fire ignited. He said got home shortly before 7 pm and went to bed.

“Around 7 pm, I was awoken by the rustling, crackling of fire. My neighbours – the Soomai’s and Rambachan’s – were shouting. My dog, Izzy, was also barking and woke me up. I got out.”

“I am ok. My family is okay. I got out in the nick of time. Had to kick a door down to get out. Damaged my foot. A doctor came and check me so I am ok,” he said.

Units from the Chaguanas fire station responded but were unable to save the structure. Taklalsingh said it is difficult to estimate what was lost in the fire or the monetary value.

“It’s difficult to say the full extent of the losses at this time. However, the fact that my family are all safe and were not harmed, that is all I care about.

He also said it was a very difficult situation for him and for his family.

During the blaze, he said, “We all remained calm and followed the instructions of the firemen who were very professional.”

He commended the fire service for their professionalism and hard work throughout the night to ensure the blaze was properly extinguished.

“They (fire) were fantastic.”

In the aftermath, he said, he now has to find a place to live.

“There are certain formalities I need to get done, such as cleaning up, assisting the fire officers with their investigations, finding a place to live and so on, which I will do over the weekend.

“From next week it’s simply back to work. I have clients who are depending on me. I will continue to fulfil my duty as an attorney.”

One of his colleagues, Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally, said he was saddened by the tremendous loss suffered, especially given that Taklalsingh, a practising Hindu would have been engaged in celebrating Divali.

He said he was elated that he and his family are safe and pledged support from himself and the community.

One of his Taklalsingh’s friends, Enver Dowlath told Newsday, “Given the nature of the situation we have been instructed not to comment until the police investigation is completed.”

In a separate incident, a Fyzabad man perished in a house fire which also ravaged Usha’s Bar at Seeran Junction, Delhi Road.

The victim, Seepersad Singh, 69, was owner of the building. The bar was on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

Reports said the building caught afire around 2 am on Saturday.

Units from the Siparia and Mon Repos Fire Stations – led by FSO James and FSSO Hernandez – responded and found the charred remains of Seepersad on the upper floor of the building.

Investigations are continuing as to the cause of fire and estimated loss.