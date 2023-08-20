Fire doused at Point Lisas melamine plant, no injuries

News

File photo: View of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate from San Fernando.

A fire broke out at the Melamine 1 Plant on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate in Point Lisas on Saturday at about 8.05 am, causing work to be temporarily halted until an investigation is completed.

There were no injuries, and onsite emergency response personnel controlled and extinguished the fire.

A media statement on Saturday from Fazad Mohammed, the head of corporate communications, Proman Trinidad, said: “The health and safety of all our employees and contractors remains our utmost priority. As such, a decision has been taken to temporarily stop all work activities on the Melamine 1 Plant until a full investigation has been completed and the cause of the incident determined.”

No further information was provided.

Proman has two melamine production facilities at the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate. Proman’s website says all its products are derived from the conversion of natural gas feedstock, including methanol, fertiliser (ammonia and urea-ammonium nitrate and melamine (crystalline powder produced from urea).

Mohammed said the cost of the damage was not yet determined, and the investigation was ongoing.

Newsday learned that Couva and Savonetta fire stations were not alerted as onsite personnel brought the fire under control.