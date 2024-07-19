Fire damages 2 San Fernando businesses

News

Workers on July 19 remove debris from Southern Systems Ltd at Adesh Drive, Duncan Village San Fernando after a fire which also affected Ramnarine Industrial supplies on July 18. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

A FIRE damaged two businesses at Duncan Village in San Fernando before dawn on July 18.

Southern System Ltd, a laboratory equipment supplier, and Ramnarine Industrial Supplies Ltd were in the same building at Adesh Drive.

A prompt response by officers from the Mon Repos fire station prevented the flames from spreading to other businesses nearby.

The owner of Southern System Ltd reported to the police that he locked up and left around 3 pm on July 17.

He was alerted to the fire around 1.30 am on July 18.

The building was still locked when the fire broke out.

The business is on the ground floor of a three-storey building that houses several businesses, including Ramnarine Industrial Supplies Ltd, which is directly above Southern Systems.

The fire station was alerted, and acting FSO Lemessy, FSO Solomon and other officers responded.

San Fernando police were also called, and PC Hanuman and other officers responded.

The fire officers put out the flames in both businesses. The cost of the damage is yet to be determined.

On the afternoon of July 19, workers were seen removing debris from Southern System.

A representative, who asked to remain unnamed, praised the fire officers for “doing an excellent job.”

He said, “It probably took about half an hour for them to put out the flames, but they stayed and monitored it for a long time. They responded really well. I was amazed at how fast they responded and contained the flames.”

He said chemical products were destroyed and the place was water-soaked.

On the preliminary estimated cost of the damage, the representative said by next week, they would be in a better position to give a figure.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and PC Hanuman is leading the investigation.