Fire contained at iGovTT Port of Spain building

File photo by Roger Jacob

The National Information and Communication Technology Company Ltd (iGovTT) building in Port of Spain was evacuated after a fire began thereon Wednesday afternoon.

Newsday visited the upper Pembroke Street, building as fire officers from the Wrightson Road fire station arrived and went inside to searching for the source of the fire.

Staff told Newsday that security guards on the ground floor reported smelling smoke just after midday and alerted the manager, who evacuated the building.

Fire officers said the fire began in a room at the back of the ground floor, but did not have any information on how it started.

A media release from iGovTT on Wednesday confirmed that there was a fire and said an employee was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, and iGovTT CEO Charles Bobb-Semple was in contact with the employee’s family.

Fire officers were unable to confirm the extent of the damage up to Wednesday afternoon.